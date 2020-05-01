Statistics Dept to gather data on informal, other sectors for post-Covid-19 planning

Members of the public are seen going about wearing face masks in Kuala Lumpur, March 14, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, May 1 — The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) has been tasked with gathering information and statistics on the country’s informal sector and economic sectors affected by Covid-19, especially the small and medium enterprises (SMEs), to assist the government in tackling post-pandemic issues and challenges.

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said statistics played a crucial role and was a necessity to help the government in preparing for the post-Covid-19 landscape.

DOSM, he said, had been instructed to conduct research on the country’s informal sector which comprised about two million self-employed persons mostly earning daily wages and lacked proper documentation.

“Enterprises in the informal sector, which do not require much capital or are family-owned businesses, can be set up and closed down easily,” he said, adding that DOSM would discuss with local authorities regarding the information gathering efforts on the informal sector in 159 districts.

Mohd Uzir said the department was also requested to study the economic sectors impacted by Covid-19, especially the SMEs, and to gauge the extent of their adoption of information and communications technology applications.

He was speaking to reporters after receiving the 2020 Labour Day Icon award from the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (CUEPACS) in conjunction with the Labour Day celebration here today.

Mohd Uzir also called on the public to participate in the upcoming population census, which will start on July 7. Findings from the census, which is conducted only once every decade, are vital for planning on the nation’s economic structure.

He said statistical services would facilitate not only public sector planning but also benefit the business sector that required information to make business commitments based on the right decisions and for maximum impact.

“The key ingredient for a country’s success is careful planning, so statistical services are required to ensure good results are attained,” he said.

Meanwhile, CUEPACS president Adnan Mat said Mohd Uzir was named Labour Day Icon for his achievements while helming and serving at DOSM.

Mohd Uzir, who started his career at DOSM in 1991, has succeeded in bringing statistical data to the grassroots level to facilitate everyone’s understanding of these data. Under his leadership, the department has also been recognised through the celebration of the National Statistics Day on Oct 20 each year since 2017.

DOSM, which is the provider of statistical data for the National Economic Action Council’s policy making, successfully hosted the ISI World Statistics Congress 2019 and assisted CUEPACS through sharing of statistical data involving the interests of the public and civil servants. — Bernama