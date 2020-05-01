New Covid-19 cases exceed recoveries again

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Health in Putrajaya May 1, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — Malaysia added another 69 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infections today, outstripping full recoveries yet again.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in his daily Covid-19 briefing today that 39 former patients have fully recovered and been discharged.

“This brings Malaysia’s total Covid-19 cases to 6,071 cases. As such, the number of active and infectious cases is currently 1,758 cases,” he said.

He also reported yet another Covid-19 death, raising the death toll to 103.

The latest death was a Malaysian man aged 66 with a history of cancer and who died at Hospital Kuala Lumpur.

Of the new cases reported today, Dr Noor Hisham said 12 involved Malaysian returnees while the remainder were local infections.

He said this meant 263 of recent Covid-19 cases were imported and stressed the need to further enhance the country’s border control to prevent more Covid-19 patients from entering.

Patients needing intensive care and respiratory support stood at 37 and 14, respectively.

Today’s figures raised Malaysia’s Covid-19 recovery rate to 69.3 per cent while the death rate has declined to 1.69 per cent; both outperform the global average significantly.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the movement control order will be heavily relaxed on Monday to allow virtually all industries to recommence save for those that rely on large crowds.