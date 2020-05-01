MCO has been effective in containing Covid-19 outbreak, says Ongkili

Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili said the on-going movement control order (MCO) has proven effective despite the burden impacted on the daily lives of the populace. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, May 1 ― Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili is satisfied with operations done by the federal agencies in containing the spread of Covid-19.

In a statement issued here today, Ongkili said the on-going movement control order (MCO) has proven effective despite the burden impacted on the daily lives of the populace.

Yesterday Ongkili attended a briefing session by the Sabah Security Council acting deputy director (Operations) ACP Shahrir Daud at the National Security Council (NSC).

Also present were Sabah NSC director, Sharifah Sitti Saleha Habib Yussof, and Sabah Federal Secretary, Datuk Samsuni Mohd Nor.

Ongkili said the federal agencies are doing all they can to control the outbreak and spread of the deadly virus among the Sabah population.

He added that the Sabah arms of the NSC, Health Ministry and Department, Welfare Department, security forces and state agencies, including local authorities, have taken all measures to contain the pandemic.

“The results are visible and this is evident in the reduction in new cases, which is praiseworthy. As of April 29, a total of 315 cases were recorded in Sabah, and now the state is sixth in the country on the national list of number of infections and new cases. We (Sabah) used to be number three,” he said.

The Kota Marudu member of parliament also commended the people in Sabah for the cooperation and understanding rendered throughout the MCO.

“We would also like to congratulate all frontliners, the unsung heroes for their dedication and hard work. Thank you,” he said. ― Bernama