In Labour Day message, Agong hopes Malaysians work with 'new normal'

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 ― The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah hopes that with all the uncertainties affecting the nation’s workforce due to the Covid-19 pandemic, people will take cognizance that the world is now operating under a “new normal”.

Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said in conjunction with Workers’ Day themed “Workers and the Challenge of the New Normal Culture”, His Majesty extended his sincere appreciation to all workers and felt the significance of this day was more pronounced due to the current pandemic of Covid-19 plaguing the country and the rest of the world.

“His Majesty urges that this crisis be a catalyst for Malaysians to work harder to ensure the progress of the country and her people. His Majesty is pleased and proud of our workers and understands that this year has proven to be challenging.

“His Majesty appreciates the sacrifice and effort made by all the workers especially our frontliners; from the doctors and nurses, police and army personnel, to the civil servants and groups out there who are diligently working in trying to combat this pandemic and putting the nation first. It is in this self- sacrificing spirit, that we celebrate Workers’ Day 2020,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Fadil said Al-Sultan Abdullah recognised that it was crucial to ensure that the workers are supported as the country seeks to return to a form of normalcy because the recovery and development of this country is in the hands of the workers.

He added that His Majesty welcomed the efforts of the government led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, in providing assistance to the people and various organisations, particularly those adversely affected by the pandemic and the subsequent implementation of the movement control order (MCO).

Ahmad Fadil said that the King has great respect for the resilience of Malaysian workers and encourages employers to play their part in providing support and to aid their employees as the country attempts to mitigate the effects of the pandemic on the economy and welfare of the people.

“His Majesty is well-aware of the threat the pandemic poses to public health, the economy and social interactions. It has far reaching implications and now more than ever, His Majesty urges the nation’s workforce to pull together and remain committed to safeguarding the well-being of Malaysians while still ensuring the sustainability of the economy,” he said. ― Bernama