Health D-G: EMCO will be imposed on areas registering spike in Covid-19 cases

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Health in Putrajaya May 1, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, May 1 — The Health Ministry will not hesitate to enforce the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in any areas or premises that registers an exponential spike in Covid-19 infections when the country’s economic sector reopens next week.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said full compliance of the standard operating procedure (SOP) stipulated by the ministry must be adhered to avoid a full lockdown be imposed to curb the spread of an outbreak come May 4.

“If they do not comply, if there are cases registered in an area or a locality, we will enforce the EMCO and conduct screenings before isolating those who have been tested positive and quarantining those who have had close contact.

“That is how we will monitor and take the necessary follow-up measures,” he said in his daily Covid-19 press briefing here.

Despite the easing of the movement control order (MCO), Dr Noor Hisham stressed that existing habits such as social distancing, personal hygiene and zero public gatherings must be continually maintained.

“The ministry is empowering the community to undertake the SOP set by the ministry and from time to time we will monitor the enforcement of these SOPs by the relevant agencies and ministries involved,” he added.

Come May 4, almost all economic sectors and businesses will be allowed to reopen subject to strict conditions in what is termed a conditional movement control order (CMCO), Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had earlier announced.

He said that the government can no longer afford to carry on with the extended movement control order (MCO) imposed on businesses, which has dealt a significant blow to the nation’s coffers.

