Covid-19 patient fleeing hospital fake news, says Johor Health Dept

JOHOR BARU, May 1 — The Johor Health Department (JKNJ) today denied a viral posting claiming that a Covid-19 patient had fled a hospital in the state.

State Health director Dr Aman Rabu via a posting on JKNK’s Facebook page said the allegation was not true.

“The public is urged not to spread unverified news so as not to cause alarm or confusion,” he said.

The viral content, which contained a message specifically for residents of Majidee, Kampung Melayu and Bakar Batu here was attached with a picture of a man who is allegedly a Covid-19 patient and who had purportedly fled from hospital.

Those living in the areas mentioned were also urged to stay away from the man and to contact the police if they chanced upon him, the viral posting stated. — Bernama