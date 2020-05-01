Covid-19: Istana Negara joins ‘Light it Blue’ campaign to honour frontliners

An aerial view of the Istana Negara illuminated in blue lights as part of a solidarity campaign for Covid-19 frontliners, in Kuala Lumpur April 30, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — Three strategic locations at the Istana Negara will be illuminated in blue lights for four nights from April 30 to May 3 from 10.30pm to 1am, in a solidarity campaign for Covid-19 frontliners that would also involve several other iconic buildings in Kuala Lumpur.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has consented to Istana Negara joining the ‘Light it Blue’ campaign to express gratitude and to appreciate the sacrifices made by those on the frontlines of the Covid-19 fight.

The three locations at the place transformed into a beacon of blue are the Dataran Kawad (marching square), Kubah Anjung Utama (main dome) and the Pintu Gerbang Utama Istana Negara (main archway).

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the King and the Queen, Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and family members spent 30 minutes last night at the Istana Negara grounds to witness the programme held simultaneously in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah has consented and commanded the management of Istana Negara to support the campaign by Ministry of Federal Territories as a token of appreciation and thankfulness to frontline personnel who are battling the Covid-19 outbreak,” Ahmad Fadil said in a statement from Istana Negara here today.

He said Al-Sultan Abdullah expressed his appreciation and praised the sacrifices made by every frontline personnel working tirelessly.

He said His Majesty also stated his gratitude to the frontline heroes for their commitment and perseverance in carrying out the responsibility to curb the Covid-19 outbreak.

“The frontliners need the whole community to support them because they are risking their lives in performing their noble duty,” he said.

Ahmad Fadil said the King urged Malaysians to honour the frontliners by complying with every order and guideline issued by the government in order to effectively curb the outbreak.

His Majesty also hoped that Muslims will make use of the Holy Ramadan month to pray for protection and blessings for Malaysia and for the Covid-19 pandemic to end soon, he said. — Bernama