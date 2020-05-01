CM: Penang to refine all SOP on reopening of businesses under CMCO

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow today announced that the state government will refine the standard operating procedures following the announcement of the re-opening of almost all economic sectors and businesses. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, May 1 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow today announced that the state government will refine the standard operating procedures (SOP) following the announcement of the re-opening of almost all economic sectors and businesses.

The Penang lawmaker said the state will meet with the Penang state special security committee this Sunday to discuss the details and decisions made at the meeting will be announced immediately after.

“All offices and premises that will resume operations on May 4 are advised to continue with all measures that were in place during the movement control order (MCO) such as ensuring the cleanliness of the premises, ensuring social distancing of workers and customers within the premises, provision of hand sanitisers within the premises, wearing face masks and checking of temperature,” he said in a statement today.

As for the public transportation service, additional preventive initiatives will be taken as precautionary steps, he said.

He was responding to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s announcement today that almost all economic sectors and businesses would be allowed to reopen, but under strict conditions of a conditional movement control order (CMCO).

“The Penang state government welcomes the prime minister’s announcement and now the country is ready to start the third stage of reopening all economic activities in the country in a controlled and careful manner,” he said.

Chow said the state government and the local governments are committed to achieve the aim of re-starting the state and country’s economy under the new normal.

Earlier, in his Labour Day message, Chow said the state will assist those who are facing unemployment and those who have lost their jobs or are soon to lose their jobs.

“The Penang Career Assistance and Talent Centre have started collecting data and detailed information to find employment opportunities for the local workers who were retrenched due to the closure of factories, Esquel Malaysia and Pan Apparel (M) Sdn Bhd,” he said.

He said the state will also monitor the needs of those who are similarly impacted due to closures of businesses.