Amid fears over ‘very contagious’ mutations, IMR tasked for further research into coronavirus

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah at a press conference in Putrajaya April 30, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, April 30 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) said today it has advised the Institute for Medical Research (IMR) to conduct more isolation tests on the SARS-CoV-2 virus, to determine the mutation of the coronavirus behind the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following concern over its mutations, director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said of the three known A, B, and C strains of mutation, strain A originates from bats which eventually evolved into strains B and C.

“We have been informed the virus in Wuhan is Strain B, while the virus in Singapore and Europe is Strain C,” he said during his daily press conference.

He said at present, isolation tests in Malaysian laboratories have determined that the strain present here is Strain B, with its own unique mutations that need to be compared to others.

“Advising IMR to conduct more isolation tests will allow us to properly identify from the first and second wave of Covid-19, as well as compare them to patients from other countries like the United States, United Kingdom, Italy and Iran.

“We must bear in mind that the novel coronavirus is relatively new, and many do not have additional information on the virus. Once we have lists of the virus and conduct new research, only then can we learn more about it,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

Yesterday, Dr Noor Hisham said medical researchers have found a more contagious mutation of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 in Malaysia.

He said the more contagious variant which infected Case #26 had so far infected 120 other patients.

Today, the director-general said whatever research conducted on the coronavirus strains will result in the latest knowledge on its mutative aspects, aiding the health authorities.

“It is also important that whatever we learn from this will be sent to the World Health Organisation (WHO) who can see our documentation of the coronavirus. This is important for international cooperation between countries under WHO’s umbrella,” he said.