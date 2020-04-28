Sarawak rep urges high alert at entry points

Ba’Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian said he has received information of two people in Long Bawan in the Krayan area in Kalimantan of having tested positive for Covid-19. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUCHING, April 28 ― Ba’Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian today urged the authorities to be extremely vigilant and strict at the customs, immigration and quarantine (CIQ) complexes along the Ba’Kelalan and Bario stretches of the Sarawak-Kalimantan border.

He said he has received information of two people in Long Bawan in the Krayan area in Kalimantan of having tested positive for Covid-19.

“Long Bawan is just across the border from Ba’ Kelalan,” he said, adding that the authorities should also be vigilant to seal off many rat or illegal trails along the border areas.

Baru, who is also the Selangau Member of Parliament, also reminded the Sarawak native communities living along the border areas not to enter Kalimantan or receive the Indonesian visitors for the time being.

“We need to be extra careful at this time and do our part to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in order to keep our families and communities safe,” he said.

Baru, who is a former works minister, noted that doctors, nurses and all staff at government hospitals and clinics are risking exposure to the virus as they perform their daily duties.

“So are those who have to leave their homes daily to keep the essential services going and the volunteers who go out to help the less fortunate,” he added.

Baru expressed his appreciation to them for their dedication and selflessness, adding that in these extraordinary times, the people truly begin to understand and value those who may have been taken for granted in the past.