Sarawak records eight new Covid-19 cases

KUCHING, April 28 ― Sarawak today recorded eight new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infections along with 11 full recoveries.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said four of the new positive cases are from Kuching district, three from Samarahan district and one from Limbang district.

“With the eight new positive cases, Sarawak’s total now stands at 496 since the first case was registered on March 13,” he said in his daily media briefing today.

He stressed the importance of putting individuals under self-quarantine upon their arrivals from outside the state.

“The positive case from Limbang district is an example. The patient was placed under self-quarantine in Limbang upon his arrival from Limbang and upon being screened, he was diagnosed with the virus,” he said.

Uggah said 270 patients are still being treated at the government hospitals, including six in the intensive care unit and four who require ventilators.

On the new recoveries, Uggah said six of them are from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), four from the Miri Hospitals and one from the Sibu Hospital.

He added a total of 204 patients have been discharged from the government hospitals after they have recovered.

He said 123 cases of persons-under-investigation (PUI) are recorded today while 111 other PUI cases are awaiting laboratory test results for Covid-19 infection.

He said 63 Sarawakians who arrived from outside the state have been registered as persons-under-surveillance (PUS) and put in hotels used as PUS centres, today.

He added 61 other PUI cases have completed their 14-day quarantine period and are allowed to go to their houses.