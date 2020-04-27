Tourism Ministry to offer free online course for tourist guides

Tourists take pictures at the River of Life waterfront, covered with mist effects, where the Gombak River joins the Klang River near Masjid Jamek in Kuala Lumpur January 6, 2020. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) will offer free online course to all tourist guides who intend to renew their licences.

Tourism Malaysia director-general Datuk Musa Yusof said the short-term course would involve steps and plans that could be taken by the tourist guides to promote tourism services under the new normal following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“For example, we will teach them to produce teaser videos on their platform, including on social media, by using their expertise in telling stories about their tourist attractions so as to encourage tourists to visit those places once the movement control order (MCO) is lifted or, at least, relaxed,” he said.

He said this during an interview in the Bernama TV-produced Ruang Bicara programme, titled Post-Covid-19 New Normal Tourism Promotion, aired today.

However, the mechanism for the course and when it will begin have yet to be decided as it involved various parties, including the Tourism Training Institute and tour guide association.

Meanwhile, Musa said the competition to produce a tourism video with the hashtage #dreamnowtraveltomorrow would be extended until May 12 following good response from the public during the MCO period.

Through the production of the creative video using songs titled Cuti-cuti Malaysia or Visit Malaysia Truly Asia, one can stand the chance to win various domestic tourism packages. For more information, visit www.malaysia.travel. — Bernama