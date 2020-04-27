Minister announces EMCO extension at tahfiz centre, house in Selangor's Hulu Langat until May 5

Selayang Baru is cordoned off from the public by barbed wire fencing during the enhanced movement control order April 26, 2020. ― Picture by Mera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — The government will be extending an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) on a tahfiz centre and one house at Sungai Lui, Hulu Langat, Selangor for the second time, this time by a week until May 5, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today.

Previously, the EMCO for seven villages in Sungai Lui had ended on April 13, with t he exception of the Maahad Tahfiz An-Nabawiyyah tahfiz centre and one house at Batu 23, Kampung Paya Lebar, Sungai Lui, with the EMCO extended for the first time to April 28.

Ismail Sabri also announced that the EMCO currently imposed on the two villages of Kampung Dato’ Ibrahim Majid and Bandar Baharu Dato’ Ibrahim Majid located at Simpang Renggam, Kluang in Johor will end tomorrow.

These two villages in Johor were the first in the country to be placed under EMCO, initially from March 27 to April 9, before being extended first to April 14, and then for a second time to April 28.

Ismail Sabri did not mention today what would happen to other locations in the country that are also currently under EMCOs, with three locations in Kuala Lumpur scheduled to be under EMCO until April 28 while the Kuala Lumpur wholesale market, Pusat Bandar Utara and Selayang Baru areas are under EMCO until May 3.

Since March 27, the government has declared EMCOs in seven locations throughout the country to enable active tracing of Covid-19 cases after a high concentration of such cases were detected in those areas.