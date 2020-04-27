Health D-G: Only ‘vaccine’ against Covid-19 so far is to stay home

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya April 27, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 27 — Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today it will be about a year or two before a vaccine is available for Covid-19, so for the time being staying at home is the best deterrent against the pandemic.

With the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) set to be released from Simpang Renggam tomorrow, Dr Noor Hisham is advising everyone there to continue to be cautious and practice social distancing and good hygiene.

“We are in this for the long run,” said Dr Noor Hisham during his daily briefing.

“There is no vaccine yet and despite lots of research being done on it, it will still be around one to two years before we see a vaccine arrive.”

