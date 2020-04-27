Covid-19: Sarawak begins active case detection in two residential areas in Samarahan district

SDMC chairman Datuk Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said SDMC began implementing active case detection in Taman Desa Ilmu and Taman Uni-Garden in Samarahan district today. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit

KUCHING, April 27 — The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) began implementing active case detection (ACD) in Taman Desa Ilmu and Taman Uni-Garden in Samarahan district today.

SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said this is to contain and control the spread of Covid-19 infections in these areas.

He said it is also to identify positive cases and close contacts with positive cases.

“We believe we need to have a strategy that is more aggressive to cut off the transmission and spread of the virus,” he said at his daily Covid-19 briefing to the media.

Uggah added there have been 20 positive cases and two deaths in these two residential areas within the last 14 days.

“We also need to study more areas,” he said, adding that ACD is not a form of enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

“It is to restrict, not stop, the movement of people. It is to keep them in these two areas and minimise entry of outsiders.

“They can buy food items from shops and supermarkets inside the two areas, but they cannot go out of the two areas to buy food items.”