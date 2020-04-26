3.8 million BSH recipients protected under MySalam scheme to date

All BSH recipients will be insured under the mySalam scheme as well. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, April 26 — A total of 3.8 million recipients of the Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) and Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) are currently insured under the mySalam scheme.

Deputy Minister of Finance I Datuk Abdul Rahim Bakri said, however, many of the recipients in rural areas are still unaware of it.

“The insurance coverage, provided by Great Eastern Takaful Berhad, is given automatically to all BSH recipients,” he said in a statement today.

He said the insurance covers 45 critical illnesses including Covid-19.

The scheme will be expanded to include some eight million of those who do not receive BSH with an annual income of less than RM100,000, aged between 18 and 65 years.

“Further information can be obtained via email to [email protected] or mySalam portal,” he said. — Bernama