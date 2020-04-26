Muslim couples in Pahang can now tie knot, but must first seek approval

A newly-wed Muslim couple strike a pose after performing their ‘nikah’ vows at the Ipoh District Islamic Religious Office April 22, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUANTAN, April 26 ― The Pahang government has decided to allow marriage solemnisation ceremonies that have been postponed due to the movement control order (MCO) to be held, but with conditions.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the persons concerned are however required to apply online at https://emunakahat.pahang.gov. my/ and then to be e-mailed to the District Islamic Religious Office (PAID).

“The application will take up to seven days to process and the applicant will be notified by email to determine the date and time of the event," he said in a press statement issued here today.

Prior to that, he said PAID would check with the District Health Office to confirm that those attending the event are not from the list of patients under investigation or patients under surveillance (for Covid-19) as they are prohibited from attending the event.

“Priority will be given to couples who have obtained permission to marry from PAID and the marriage solemnisation ceremony can only be held at PAID or a place where the district kadi finds suitable,” he added.

Wan Rosdy said not more than eight people will be allowed to attend the ceremony, including the kadi, two witnesses, the couple and the wali.

The time taken for the ceremony should not be more than 20 minutes and no customary ceremony is allowed, he said, adding that those present are required to observe the stipulated health safety measures, like to wear face mask, no fever and observe the social distancing.

“The kadi or his representative has the right to postpone the ceremony if there is any breach of the regulations,” he added.

The Pahang Islamic Religious Department (JAIP) had earlier ruled for marriage solemnisations that have been planned to be held during MCO, which has been extended until May 12, to be postponed. ― AFP