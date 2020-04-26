Bahau Public Market traders to undergo screening after one tests positive for Covid-19

Health workers test a foreign worker for Covid-19 at Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur April 16, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JEMPOL, April 26 — Traders and workers at the Bahau Public Market, here, were told to undergo screening, after one of the traders at the market was found to be Covid-19 positive on Friday.

State Urban Well-being, Housing, Local Government and New Villages Committee chairman Teo Kok Seong said the authorities had also taken the necessary steps in accordance with standard operating procedures by closing the market for 14 days starting today, to curb the spread of Covid-19 at the site.

“The Bahau Public Market is closed for 14 days and we have asked all the traders and workers at the market to come for a screening tomorrow at Medan Niaga Bahau at 8.30am.

“All the people who shopped at the market have been advised to go for a checkup at the health clinic,” he said here, today. — Bernama