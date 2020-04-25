Police say investigating Zahid’s daughter for two offences over Insta post of MCO violation

The federal police confirmed that it was investigating Datuk Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — The federal police confirmed that it was investigating Datuk Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid, the daughter of Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, for allegedly violating the movement control order (MCO).

The federal police’s Criminal Investigation Department director, Datuk Huzir Mohamed, disclosed this in a statement on high-profile MCO violations today.

“An investigation paper has been opened over the alleged MCO violations by Datuk Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid and her husband,” he said in a statement referring to her Instagram post in which she broadcast the couple’s interstate movement.

Huzir added that the investigation was opened under Section 269 of the Penal Code that involves negligent acts likely to cause the spread of a dangerous disease and Regulation 3(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas).

The first offence is punishable by up to six months’ imprisonment and a fine while the second provides for a maximum RM1,000 fine, up to six months’ imprisonment, or both upon conviction.

The daughter of the Umno president previously posted on Instagram to announce her visit to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad and Deputy Environment and Water Minister Ahmad Masrizal Muhammad for the purposes of her non-governmental group within the MCO.

After she was accused of violating the MCO with the visits, Nurulhidayah challenged detractors to report her to the police.

The controversy over her movement grew when critics began contrasting the police’s treatment of the Umno president’s daughter with their uncompromising approach to other MCO violators, such as arresting a student for sending a birthday cake to her boyfriend at his home 800m away.

The student was later fined and sentenced to a week’s imprisonment.

The police took Nurulhidayah’s statement.

Today, Huzir stressed that the police treated the case similarly to other MCO violations.

“PDRM wishes to stress that nobody will escape action if they are found to have intentionally violated the country’s laws,” he said.