Pahang MB: Public markets in state to open until 2pm during MCO

KUANTAN, April 25 — The Pahang government allows public markets in the state to operate until 2pm with immediate effect, compared to 12 noon as stipulated after the implementation of the movement control order (MCO).

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the decision was made in the interest of all market traders after taking into account their complaints, especially butchers who faced time constraints when they only had five hours to sell meat, when the market started operating at 7am.

“The butchers are asking for an extension (public market operation) to allow them enough time to sell the meat which took a long time to prepare for sale.

‘‘Some traders are worried that the meat they cut in the morning could not be sold before the market closes at 12 noon,” he said in a press statement here today.

Wan Rosdy also reminded the public market traders to comply with the conditions of the local authorities and the rules that must be followed during the implementation of the MCO including in terms of social distancing. — Bernama