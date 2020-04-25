Health D-G: Covid-19 screening congestion at Menara City One due to residents from two towers coming down at the same time

Health workers are seen at Menara City One during the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Kuala Lumpur April 5, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — The Covid-19 screening at Menara City One last night that some claimed was mismanaged happened because residents at two of its towers went down simultaneously.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah told the daily Covid-19 press conference today that initially, medical personnel had only called for residents in Tower A but residents in Menara B had made their way down as well.

“It (the lack of social distancing) is indeed a concern to the ministry. An announcement was made for Tower A but residents of Tower B also came down together. We hope in terms of implementation we can practise social distancing among the residents,” explained Dr Noor Hisham.

Furthermore, he said that his officers there had worked together with the police to calm the situation down before it escalated further.

They had also taken the step to ensure that social distancing was observed.

It has been almost a month since Menara City One was placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

It was the third area declared as coming under the EMCO, after Simpang Renggam in Johor and Sungai Lui in Selangor.

The EMCO has affected 3,200 residents in 502 units as well as business premises located in the building.

The condominium unit has recorded 51 positive Covid-19 cases so far.