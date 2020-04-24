RON95, RON97 prices unchanged, diesel drops 3 sen from April 25 to May 1

The retail prices for RON95 and RON97 petrol will remain at RM1.25 and RM1.55 per litre respectively for the period of April 25 to May 1. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — The retail prices for RON95 and RON97 petrol will remain at RM1.25 and RM1.55 per litre respectively for the period of April 25 to May 1.

The retail price of diesel drops three sen to RM1.40 per litre.

The Finance Ministry in a statement today announced that the prices were based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula.

“The government will continue to monitor the impact of global crude oil price changes and take appropriate measures to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people,” the statement said. — Bernama