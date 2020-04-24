Pahang MB: Non-Muslim food premises can operate from 7am to 7pm

Pahang Chief Minister Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail speaks during a press conference in Kuantan January 30, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, April 24 — The Pahang government has allowed non-Muslim food premises in the state to operate from 7am until 7pm during the movement control order (MCO) period in the month of Ramadan.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the decision was made after complaints were received from the traders following the ruling by several local authorities to limit the operating hours of all food premises during Ramadan from noon to 7pm.

“Non-Muslim food premise operators will hopefully abide by the decision of the state government which was made after taking into account the MCO and the Covid-19 outbreak.

This includes food premises in shoplot buildings which offer drive-through, take-away, and cash-on-delivery services,” he said in a media statement here today.

Wan Rosdy said the new decision had to be made to break the chain of Covid-19 infections and to comply with the MCO which require the public to stay at home unless attending to important matters. — Bernama