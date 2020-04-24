Minister moots relaxation of MCO for industries in green zones

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed speaks during a Bernama TV interview in Kuala Lumpur March 29, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said today the government should consider relaxing restrictions in districts with a low Covid-19 infection rate to allow more industries to reopen.

The suggestion followed mounting pressure on the government to allow more businesses in green zones to resume operations, in a desperate bid to mitigate the fallout wrought by the coronavirus outbreak.

Small and medium enterprises especially have pushed policymakers to provide a clear exit strategy as concerns grow that the extended MCO announced on Thursday night could send companies reeling.

“There are some views that we should look at the possibility to relax some movements in green zones,” Mustapa said in a webinar organised by free market think tank IDEAS.

Mustapa is in charge of the economic portfolio in the Prime Minister’s Department.

MORE TO COME