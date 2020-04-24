Man impersonating soldier at roadblock in KL jailed two months

Policemen along with Army and RELA personnel join forces to man roadblocks near the Penang Bridge Toll Plaza April 3, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — A man was sentenced to two months’ jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today for impersonating a soldier in a bid to evade a roadblock during the movement control order (MCO) period.

Mohd Khidzir Hang Jebat, 28, pleaded guilty to two charges, of impersonation and also defying the MCO.

Magistrate Wong Chai Sia jailed him one month for breaching the MCO and two months for impersonation, and ordered him to serve the sentences concurrently from the date of his arrest on April 21.

He was charged with committing the offences at a roadblock at Batu 2 ½ here at 3 pm on April 21 when moving from Mutiara Condominium to Batu 2 ½, an infected area under Regulation 3(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.

Yesterday, a Facebook posting went viral showing a man dressed partly in army fatigues being arrested at an MCO roadblock in Cheras district after he failed to prove that he was a soldier. — Bernama