Lawyer bids to free Mongolians who reported compatriots’ alleged rape by police inspector

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — The lawyers representing the three Mongolian women who were detained after reporting two compatriots’ alleged rape by a police inspector has filed a revision at the High Court in Shah Alam to appeal against the women’s Interim Protection Order (IPO).

In a statement today, Thomas Philip Advocates & Solicitors (Thomas Philip) pointed out that the continued confinement of the three women in a safe house under the IPO amounts to a form of detention that is a direct breach of their fundamental liberties.

“Furthermore, their continued confinement has restricted their access to communication with the outside world compounding the distress. Additionally, one of the whistle-blowers has health issues and has not been able to get in touch with her cancer-stricken, mentally-ill mother.

“Thomas Philip urges the authorities to recognise the urgency and unfairness of the IPO on the whistle-blowers and seeks the immediate cancellation of the IPO,” said the statement.

The firm argued that there is no basis for the police to suspect the three women of being human trafficking victims.

It added that it was the women’s assistance that led to the police making an arrest and that the three have cooperated with the authorities in the course of investigation.

On April 19, the police inspector suspected of raping the two women had been released on bail after being held for five days under remanded custody.

He allegedly committed the crime against the two women in a hotel in Petaling Jaya on April 10.