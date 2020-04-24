Agong expresses support for MCO extension

People watch a live telecast of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah regarding the movement control order due to the Covid-19 pandemic in Kuala Lumpur March 20, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — The King, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today expressed support for the government’s decision to extend the movement control order (MCO) into a fourth phase, from April 29 to May 12, as announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday.

According to the Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, apart from the support for the MCO extension, Al-Sultan Abdullah also supported all the other strict measures implemented by the government to effectively fight Covid-19 in the country.

“His Majesty took note of the measures conveyed during an audience with the Minister of Health Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba today,” he said in a statement.

Dr Adham was granted an audience with the King via a video conference at 11 am today, which lasted about 30 minutes.

Along with the support, Ahmad Fadil said His Majesty also expressed appreciation to the government and the relevant authorities for the implementation of the measures.

Ahmad Fadil said among the measures were the implementation of the Enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in several high-risk areas, such as Kampung Sungai Lui in Hulu Langat, Selangor, and in Simpang Renggam in Kluang, Johor.

“Also the efforts to curb the spread of the disease among foreigners in Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market and the Selangor Mansion building in Masjid India.

“The strict measure of the government in banning entry for foreign tourists to prevent import cases of Covid-19 is also highly appreciated,” he said.

He said Al-Sultan Abdullah also praised the government and relevant authorities for taking the quick and strict measures which had enable Malaysia to record much lower percentage of Covid-19 cases compared to other countries, including the developed nations.

“The high patient recovery percentage and the low mortality rate recorded in Malaysia also proved that the government had the best procedures in handling the global pandemic,” he said.

In this regard, His Majesty also described the trend as a good sign for the efforts to break the chain of Covid-19 infections and end the MCO in accordance with the six guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The six guidelines are that the country must be able to control the infection and transmission of Covid-19; have proper tracing, quarantine and patient and contact treatment procedures; minimise the risk of transmission in health facilities and treatment centres; implement preventive measures in public places; address and reduce the risk of transmission from abroad (import cases); and educate the community on the pandemic and prepare them to adjust to the new normal.

Ahmad Fadil said according to recent records, Malaysia is on the right track to curb the pandemic chain and end the MCO, and His Majesty had also urged the people to play their part to ensure the safety of themselves, their families and their communities. — Bernama