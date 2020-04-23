Senior minister: Govt wants food distribution problem in Selayang addressed immediately

A man is pictured passing bags of groceries through barbed wire fencing to residents in the vicinity of Pasar Borong Kuala Lumpur amid the enhanced movement control order April 23, 2020. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, April 23 — The government has ordered Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to immediately resolve the food distribution issues currently faced by certain residents in Selayang which is under an enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today’s National Security Council meeting has made note of the complaints.

“Alongside DBKL, the Social Welfare Department has also been instructed to cooperate in taking action to ensure the issue is resolved immediately,” he said during his daily press conference.

At the same time, the authorities have also opened operation centres in the EMCO zone, which residents facing troubles in obtaining daily necessities can contact for aid.

“Supplies include baby milk formula and diapers. However, those contacting the centres must pay for those goods themselves.

“Thus far, the number of Covid-19 cases is reducing at an encouraging rate. But I would like to remind the public that this continued success is also dependent on compliance with the MCO,” Ismail Sabri said.

As of yesterday the police and Armed Forces have conducted 835 road blocks nationwide, and checked 581,942 vehicles. Approximately 41,184 spot checks were also conducted, with 6,658 premises examined by the authorities.

The police also arrested 763 individuals for breaking the MCO, compared to 865 the day before. Of the 763 individuals, 648 have been remanded and 115 guaranteed by the police (dijamin polis).

The total cumulative number of MCO violators arrested as of yesterday stands at 18,498.

The total number of public sanitation operations conducted under the Housing and Local Government Ministry since March 30 is 3,585, across 113 zones nationwide and including 30 red zones.

Yesterday, 253 operations were conducted in 13 states, including 39 in Johor and 26 in Perak. The operations covered 181 government buildings, 158 public areas, 103 business centres and 16 supermarkets.

Malay Mail recently reported Selayang residents as pleading for the authorities to allow sundry shops to remain open within the EMCO zone, as they fear possible starvation and the breakdown of social order.