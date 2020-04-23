Sarawak cops say some applied for inter-district travel amid MCO to visit family, friends

Soldiers and police officers conducting checks at a roadblock during the movement control order (MCO) in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUCHING, April 23 — Visiting family members and friends are among the reasons cited for rejecting applications for inter-district travel in Sarawak, State Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Dev Kumar said today.

He said the police have also rejected applications based on what was deemed as unjustifiable and non-essential reasons.

“Since the enforcement of the inter-districts travel on April 4, the police have rejected 4,349 applications and approved 48,837 others,” he said in a statement.

He added a total of 53,186 applications were received by the police throughout the state.

Dev said the police have arrested 80 persons for violating the movement control order (MCO) since yesterday.

He added 36 were arrested in Kuching district, 16 in Miri district, Kota Samarahan (6), Padawan (5), Sarikei (4), Betong (4), Mukah (4), Simunjan (3) and Meradong (1).

Dev Kumar also a total of 1,493 have been by the police since the start of MCO on March 18.

He said the police have also charged 73 individuals in court yesterday, adding that 20 of them were in Sibu and eight each in Limbang and Simunjan.

He added five individuals each from Padawan and Lundu, three from Miri, and two each from Betong and Lubok Antu were also charged in court.

He said a total of 932 individuals have been charged in court under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020, which carries a maximum fine of RM1,000 or six months’ imprisonment or both upon conviction.