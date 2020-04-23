Obey the MCO, break the Covid-19 chain, says Abang Johari

Police personnel man a roadblock at the Jelutong Expressway in George Town April 20, 2020. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUCHING, April 23 — Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today urged the people in the state to continue complying with the movement control order (MCO) to break the chain of Covid-19 infections.

He said preventive measures should be taken to ensure that no mass gatherings were held as long as the situation did not permit, besides maintaining good hygiene to curb the spread of the disease.

“For those who have been in close contact with anyone who tested positive (for Covid-19), please contact the nearest health facility to undergo health screening,” he said in a statement here.

Abang Johari said the current situation also meant those who were observing the fasting month of celebrating Gawai could not go about their usual activities as in the past, and he hoped everyone would remain patient and persevere throughout the MCO. — Bernama