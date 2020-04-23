MAEPS quarantine centre receives 12 asymptomatic Covid-19 patients, says director

A general view of the low-risk Covid-19 quarantine and treatment centre at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang April 3, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SERDANG, April 23 — The Covid-19 Low-Risk Patient Quarantine and Treatment Centre at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) here has received 12 patients without symptoms since Tuesday.

Its director, Dr Md Anuar Abd [email protected] said the number of such patients is expected to increase from time to time depending on information of such patients from Covid-19 hospitals around Klang Valley.

He said the centre also obtained feedback from other Covid-19 hospitals, among them Seremban and Rembau hospitals in Negeri Sembilan whose patients met the criteria of asymptomatic or mild symptom to be placed here.

“For this purpose, two halls are used to place Covid-19 patients. There is a possibility we will receive patients from Sungai Buloh Hospital to be placed here this evening.

He told reporters after visiting the Quarantine and Treatment Centre here today.

Dr Md Anuar said 64 of the 400 beds in Hall A are ready to be occupied by patients.

“Another 202 beds in Hall C are devoted to health personnel with symptoms or asymptomatic would be occupied soon,” he said.

Among the facilities at the centre are clinic, ward for Covid-19 patients, resuscitation room to stabilise patients, ambulance, pharmacy, X-ray room and pathological laboratory.

The temporary quarantine centre has the capacity to accommodate 600 patients at one time and it is coordinated by the National Disaster Management Agency with the cooperation of the Health Ministry, Armed Forces, Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force, Welfare Department and Public Works Department. — Bernama