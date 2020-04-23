Foreigners among 105 individuals jailed, fined for defying MCO

Army and police personnel conducting roadblock checks during the movement control order (MCO) in Shah Alam April 5, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Foreigners were among 105 individuals jailed and fined by the courts around the Klang Valley today for defying the movement control order (MCO).

At the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s court, 66 individuals including two foreigners, a Myanmar man and Pakistani national were sentenced to between five and 14 days jail as well as fined between RM500 and RM1,000 or in default one month jail, after they pleaded guilty to the charge.

Some of them were charged with moving from one place to another, including to buy food, visiting relatives’ house for prayers and leaving home to feed dogs.

All of them, aged between 13 and 55, were ordered to serve the jail sentence from the date of their arrest after committing the offence in Sungai Besi, Cheras, Sentul, Masjid India, Kepong and Jalan Tun Razak here between April 13 and 23.

At the Selayang Magistrate’s Court, two men and a woman, aged between 19 and 31 were handed the maximum RM1,000 fine or in default three months’ jail after they pleaded guilty to flouting the MCO by moving from one place to another in an infected area without a valid reason.

Both men committed the offence at the South Rawang toll plaza, Rawang and Jalan Melati, Kuang, Gombak between 2.30pm and 3.45pm on April 7 and 19 respectively while the woman left the house to purchase milk for her friend’s son at Bandar Country Homes, Rawang here at 9.30pm on April 16.

At the Ampang court, 21 people, including a Yemeni, a Bangladeshi and four teenage boys, all aged 17, pleaded guilty to defying MCO.

Aged between 17 and 46, they were caught at several locations, among them at the PKNS Flat in Ampang, Jalan Panda, Taman Ukay Perdana, Jalan Besar Lebuh Raya Ampang, Taman Sri Bayu, Taman Kosas, Taman Muda, Taman Melawati, Pandan Jaya, all of which took place between 10.30am and 10.45pm between April 14 and 17.

The offenders were fined between RM500 and RM800 or in default one month jail while the court fixed June 24 for sentencing the teenagers pending their social report.

At the Petaling Jaya Sessions’ Court, 15 individuals including six foreigners comprising an Indonesian, a Bangladeshi, a Filipino, a Yemeni and a Somalian were fined between RM700 and RM1,000 for the offence.

The court ordered the accused to serve their seven to 14 days in jail if they fail to pay the fines from the date of their arrest between April 4 and 19.

Among the reasons given for defying the MCO was to leave the house to borrow money from employers, returning home after spending a night at a friend’s house and to buy cigarettes at 2am.

All of them, aged between 19 and 57, committed the offence in Bandar Sri Damansara, Serdang, Putra Heights, Kg Sungai Kayu Ara and Mutiara Damansara here from April 4 and 19. — Bernama