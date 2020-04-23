Face mask fraud: Almost 500 cases involving RM5m in losses

Members of the public are seen going about wearing face masks in Kuala Lumpur, March 14, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Bukit Aman Commercial CID recorded 498 cases of face mask sale fraud with losses amounting to almost RM5 million during Op Covid-19 since March 18 until yesterday.

Its director, Datuk Zakaria Ahmad said during the period, 498 investigation papers were opened with 114 individuals held while 14 had been charged in court.

He said Selangor recorded the highest number of cases with 111 investigation papers opened followed by Perak (57) as well as Johor and Penang with 56 investigation papers each.

“From January to yesterday, the number of scams involving face mask sale through Facebook was 481 cases, followed by WhatsApp (94 cases) and mudah.my website (33 cases),” he told Bernama today.

Demand for face mask soared following the spread of the Covid-019 outbreak. — Bernama