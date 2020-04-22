Covid-19: Virtual methods being used for promoting country’s domestic tourism, says Tourism Malaysia D-G

Tourists wearing masks pass by Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, January 31, 2020. —Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Various campaigns and promotions for the country’s tourism industry are now focused on virtual methods due to the constraints caused by the Covid-19 pandemic today, with a focus on domestic tourism.

Tourism Malaysia director-general Datuk Musa Yusof said although the tourism industry was among the most affected, the government was prepared with various development plans and promotions for the effective implementation of the movement control order (MCO) now and after the end of Covid-19.

“The tourism landscape of the country after the end of the Covid-19 pandemic will change dramatically, not only in our country but also globally, so we have to be well prepared.

“Whether in the tourism industry or at the level of consumers (tourists) need to be ready (to travel within Malaysia). These two elements have already been seen and discussed earlier since the very beginning when Covid-19 was first detected in China,” he said.

Musa was a guest on the Selamat Pagi Malaysia talk show on RTM1 today which discussed the topic “Pelan Pelancongan Promosi Masa Hadapan” (Future Tourism Promotion Plans). — Bernama