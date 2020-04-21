Media workers help Health D-G celebrate birthday with cake, song and social distancing

Members of the media celebrating Health director-general Datuk Seri Dr Noor Hisham’s 57th birthday after a press conference in Putrajaya April 21,2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, April 21 — Members of the press feted Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah on his birthday today with a celebration featuring the social distancing that is now the norm because of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

After his daily Covid-19 briefing here this evening, press workers presented the Health director-general with a cake and sang Happy Birthday to him.

The celebration was held near a display of the birthday cards that Malaysians from all over the country had sent to the doctor who has risen to prominence both here and abroad for leading Malaysia’s campaign against Covid-19.

Earlier today, Malaysians had also wished Dr Noor Hisham well on his 57th birthday on various social media platforms.