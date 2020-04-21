Health D-G reports 57 new Covid-19 cases as recovery rate climbs to 61pc

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya April 20, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Malaysia accumulated 57 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients as of noon today to bring the country’s total to 5,482 cases, Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

However, the Health director-general noted that 18 of the new cases were imported as they were detected among Malaysian returnees held under mandatory quarantine.

“As such, only 39 of the cases are local infections,” he pointed out.

Dr Noor Hisham also reported 54 more Covid-19 recoveries to give the country a total of 3,349 full recoveries or a rate of 61.1 per cent of all cases detected.

He also disclosed three more Covid-19 deaths as of today, bringing the total to 92.

The deaths involve a 72-year-old woman in Selangor, a 61-year-old man in Sarawak, and a 92-year-old man in Kuala Lumpur, all of whom were locals with a history of diabetes and hypertension.

Of the active cases, Dr Noor Hisham said 43 patients required intensive care including 27 on ventilators.