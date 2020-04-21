Anwar: Embrace digitalisation in Covid-19’s ‘new normal’

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks to reporters during a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya March 13, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Embrace rapid development of digitalisation in Covid-19’s “new normal” as the country undergoes recovery, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

“When we say ‘new normal’, it is something that has to be developed and normalised including education, technology and economy,” he said in a Facebook live stream with three other Pakatan Harapan state leaders.

Anwar was commenting on Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow’s remark, who said the state was in the midst of strategising it’s “new normals” which could be introduced after the MCO is lifted in order to move the state forward.

Chow earlier said it was undeniable the Covid-19 pandemic had impacted the state economy with the recent announcement on the impending closure of Hong Kong-based textile and garment manufacturer, Esquel Group.

“Penang is very dependent on its manufacturing, agriculture and service sectors and the state is doing its best to minimise Covid-19 pandemic impact to the economy.

“We need new economic strategies to give our people the much-needed confidence that their welfare is guaranteed.

“We have to face a situation where the MCO will be imposed from time to time and we have to start thinking about what to do until a vaccine is found. We have to make necessary preparations and investment,” Chow said.

Besides Chow, other participants included were Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and Negeri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun, who each shared their initiatives in addressing the Covid-19 pandemic in their respective states and the way forward.