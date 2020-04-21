301,451 food baskets distributed nationwide, says Rina Harun

Social Welfare Department staff distribute meal packs for Plaza City One residents in Kuala Lumpur, April 15, 2020 — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — The Social Welfare Department (JKM) has distributed 301,451 food baskets nationwide, benefiting 1.2 million households.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said the distribution of the food baskets was based on complaints received from JKM in the respective states, community leaders and via Talian Kasih.

“This food basket assistance targeted the group of people who are directly affected, especially those who has no income to obtain their daily needs,” she told reporters after distributing the food aid to residents of Taman Bukit Mewah low cost apartment, near Kajang today.

Also present was JKM director-general Zulkifli Ismail.

Rina said the distribution of the food baskets, which began in early April with the first phase involving 108 districts nationwide.

Meanwhile, single mother M. Meenachi, 51, who has seven children, expressed her gratitude for the aid, especially now that she could not work to earn an income.

“I have asthma and have to stop working. I cannot go out to buy the food stuff myself because of the movement control order (MCO), so when people come to give me aid, I appreciate it very much,” she said.

Another recipient, Alinor Abu Hassan, 55, said the food basket, containing essential items such as rice and milk, means a lot to her for her and family to get by during the MCO period. — Bernama