MCO: Penang City Council mulls allowing nasi kandar restaurants to operate for sahur

GEORGE TOWN, April 20 — The Penang City Council (MBPP) will study the proposal of several nasi kandar restaurant operators on the island to carry out food delivery services during the pre-dawn meal (sahur) period under the movement control order (MCO).

MBPP Mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang said the matter would be considered in more details on the need for the restaurant operators to operate at that time.

“The MBPP will first review with the authorities like the police whether the proposal can be adopted during the MCO,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He said the MBPP would consider the proposal if there was an application submitted by the parties taking into account the important steps that must be taken before making any decision.

Earlier, Indian Muslim Community Organisation of Malaysia (IMCom) president Mohd Rizwan Abdul Ghafoor Khan called on the MBPP to consider the proposal as it was concerned about the plights of factory workers working late at night and the bachelors who could not go out to buy food due to the MCO.

“We are seeking to be allowed to operate for three hours for the pre-dawn meals from 2.30am to 5.30am whereby we would be using the online food delivery service ‘Mr Runner’ that can be uploaded through the Google Apps Store which is to be launched this week,” he told Bernama.

He said the proposal was also to assist front-line personnel, especially those working late at night, to make food orders if they had difficulty getting food supplies for their pre-dawn meals. — Bernama