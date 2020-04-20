Health D-G: Breaking Covid-19 chain may take months, but ‘war’ set to go on until next year

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya April 20, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, April 20 — Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today that his ministry hopes Malaysia will reach single-digit new Covid-19 cases next week, but breaking the chain on infection may take between three and six month.

He also said that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has predicted that Malaysia will still be at “war” with Covid-19 even until next year, unless vaccines for the coronavirus is found and made available to the public.

In the meantime, he said the government will continue to monitor, research and try to minimise infections inside the community, such as the influenza-like illnesses (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI), which can be used to plan what needs to be done.

“WHO anticipated that we might have to go to war [against Covid-19) until the next year. The problem is how to plan and strategise until the next year.

“What is important today is we may be able to reduce the numbers of cases, but not end [the infection],” he said in his daily briefing.

Noor Hisham explained that the ILI/SARI based cases in Covid-19 is a good indication on the rate of infection amongst the community and can be used to monitor and plan on the country’s public health strategy.

He said that the Ministry of Health might need to ensure that the people are still following public health advisory even when the movement control order (MCO) ends as long as the vaccine is not found.

“If the ILI and SARI cases keep increasing, it means the virus is still inside the community. Now we see it’s reducing. If it is reducing that means it is a good indication to plan what our action is for the future.

“From the cases that we’ve researched, we need to see what needs to be done after the MCO is ended. Maybe we can see different activities and norms that need to be done as long as there’s no vaccine found,” he said.

