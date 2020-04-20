Free Covid-19 screening for Labuan food delivery riders, drivers begins tomorrow

Health workers take coronavirus test samples of a food delivery rider at a drive-thru Covid-19 testing centre in Shah Alam April 18, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

LABUAN, April 20 — The Covid-19 screening exercise for food delivery riders and drivers here will be held at the Membidai Health Clinic beginning tomorrow.

The three-day free screening programme, from 10am to 3pm, is to ensure that food delivery riders and drivers are free from Covid-19.

“We are not charging any fees for the screening exercise as it’s important to ensure they are safe when performing their tasks and we can control the spread of Covid-19,” a clinic spokesman told Bernama.

Muslims in Malaysia will begin fasting later this week, and many expect the food delivery riders and drivers to be busier with delivery orders before the breaking of fast.

On April 17, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had said that food delivery riders from e-hailing companies would be required to undergo health screenings as a way to protect customers as well as themselves.

He said the same applied to delivery riders from fast-food restaurants or companies offering food delivery services. — Bernama