Covid-19: Sarawak now has 27 green zones, with Mukah the latest, says Uggah

KUCHING, April 20 — The Mukah district has been declared a green zone as it has not had any Covid-19 cases for a long period of time, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said today.

He added that Sarawak now has 27 out of 40 districts classified as green zones.

Kuching and Samarahan districts remain as red zones with each having more than 40 Covid-19 cases.

Strict measures will be taken to ensure that green zones continue to be free of Covid-19, he added.

He also said anyone from red or yellow zones will be stopped from travelling to green zones.

Sarawak today recorded another six more Covid-19 cases, bringing the total to 414 since March 13.

Uggah said four new cases are being treated at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) while the other two are at Bintulu Hospital.

“As of today, four cases have recovered after being treated at SGH and have been discharged,” he said at his daily media briefing.

To date, 68 people have recovered. He also said 105 cases of persons-under-investigation (PUI) were reported today, adding that another 126 PUI cases are awaiting test results.

Uggah said 64 out the total 105 cases are from Kuching district, 16 from Samarahan, Serian (11), Bau (4), Betiong (4), Bintulu(2) and one each from Lundu, Sri Aman, Saratok and Sarikei.

A total of 1,493 Sarawakians who returned from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, Labuan and overseas have been self-quarantined in 16 hotels used as quarantine centres since April 5.

186 of them have completed their 14-day quarantine and allowed to return home.