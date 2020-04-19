Sufficient food supply throughout Ramadan, says ministry

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi inspecting the harvest of melons in Kampung Slow Terliar in Pasir Mas, April 19,2020. — Bernama pic

PASIR MAS, April 19 — The food supply is sufficient to cater to the needs during Ramadan, despite the country is still under the Movement Control Order (MCO), said the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry

Its deputy minister II Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi said the ministry was assured of this by those involved in the chain of supply.

“During Ramadan, food such as fruits will be in high demand and based on information we received the supply is sufficient to cater to the needs of people. The ministry and relevant agencies are constantly monitoring the situation,” he told reporters here.

He said the ministry also did not find any issues in terms of food supply so far despite the enforcement of the MCO. — Bernama