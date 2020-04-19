Police: Sharp rise in Sabah MCO offenders in phase three

Army and police personnel conducting roadblocks during the movement control order (MCO) in Kuala Lumpur April 19, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

TAWAU, April 19 — The number of people arrested for violating the movement control order (MCO) rose sharply in Sabah five days into the third phase of the MCO, indicating many are still taking the order lightly.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Zaini Jass said Sabah recorded 525 arrests during the five-day period compared to 282 arrests in the two weeks under the second phase of MCO.

He noted that police have also opened 143 investigation papers compared to 163 throughout the second phase of MCO.

“The police are serious to break the Covid-19 chain and sufficient time has been given to advise and inform the public about the MCO.

“I have given directive that the Black Maria should be deployed when arresting those who violated the MCO. If found, just arrest them,” he told reporters at Tawau police headquarters, here today.

So far, 905 individuals had been arrested since the enforcement of MCO began on March 18, he said.

Zaini said police had also stepped up security patrols at the Indonesian and Philippine borders to prevent immigrants from entering the country to curb the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama