MCO: 70pc road users are essential service workers with travel permit, say police

Army and police personnel conducting roadblocks during the movement control order (MCO) in Kuala Lumpur April 19, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — About 70 per cent of motorists on the road during the movement control order (MCO) period comrpises those who work in the essential services sector and they possess the approval letter from the National Security Council.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Azisman Alias said though 25 per cent of them were going out for shopping they were still complying with the order including by following the one person per car MCO ruling.

“Those who want to buy essential items are advised to go during the non-peak hours to avoid getting caught in traffic jams and to make way for those working in the essential services sector,” he told a special press conference in Bukit Aman here today.

Azisman said police were conducting a thorough check at each roadblock to ensure compliance of the MCO and that the people would not leave their homes without a valid reason.

“I call on the public to comply with the MCO and don’t act selfishly when at the roadblocks.

“Police have also put up signages or notices about 500 metres to one kilometre from the location where a roadblock is being mounted to facilitate and alert road users,” he added.

Azisman also advised all personnel who were tasked with manning the roadblocks to maintain their professionalism and remain patient while carrying out their duties especially in the coming fasting month.

Meanwhile, he reminded the public to continue complying with the MCO in order to break the chain of the Covid-19 infection. — Bernama