Cuepacs wants Covid-19 frontliners’ allowance paid together with monthly salaries

Health workers take coronavirus test samples of a food delivery rider at a drive-thru Covid-19 testing centre in Shah Alam April 18, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has suggested that the special allowance for Covid-19 frontliners be paid together with their monthly salaries.

Its president Adnan Mat said it was aimed to simplify the payment method without having them to fill out the same form each month, in the process reducing bureaucracy.

“Cuepacs has received numerous complaints on the bureaucratic requirement and the setting of conditions which is seen as complicating for the frontliners to make the claim.

“The allowance for the frontliners is a great morale booster for them. We should not dampen the spirit with bureaucracy,” he said in a statement here today.

On March 27, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced an increase from RM400 to RM600 of the special monthly allowance to the frontliners comprising doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers, who are directly involved in managing and containing Covid-19 infection in the country.

The government is to also pay a monthly special allowance of RM200 to the military, police, customs, immigration, Civil Defence Force and RELA personnel involved in enforcing the movement control order (MCO).

Their allowance will be paid from April 1 till the end of the pandemic. — Bernama