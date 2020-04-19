Covid-19: Swab test counter at Labuan Ferry Terminal opens today

Selcare health officers take samples during a free screening of Covid-19 organised by the Selangor gtate government at Dewan Musa Muda, Shah Alam April 19, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

LABUAN, April 19 — The Labuan Health Department has set up a swab test counter at the Labuan Ro-Ro Ferry Terminal to control the spread of Covid-19 in the island beginning today.

Its director Dr Ismuni Bohari said the establishment of the counter was needed in view of the increasing number of passengers and motorists plying through the ferry terminal from mainland Sabah daily.

“It is necessary to carry out swab test at the ferry terminal here on 100 travellers entering Labuan through this terminal from the mainland.

“This counter will also serve as a check on oil and gas workers,” he said at a press conference at the terminal here today.

With the ferry terminal swab test counter established, Labuan now has three swab test counters with the first one at Membedai Health Clinic, followed by one more at Labuan Airport.

The swab test operation at the ferry terminal saw a family with three children who were in Keningau, Sabah for a month being escorted to Pusat Giat Mara quarantine centre to undergo isolation upon their return to Labuan.

“The family was in a Covid-19 red zone for a month and as such we want them to undergo quarantine while waiting the results,” he said.

Dr Ismuni said Labuan is still declared a Covid-19 yellow zone until all the three remaining cases have fully recovered and no new cases were recorded for 14 days. — Bernama