Rina Harun: No parties left out in aid distribution during MCO

KAJANG, April 18 ― The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) said no parties were forgotten or left behind in aid distribution during the implementation of the movement control order (MCO).

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun pointed out more than 260,000 food baskets and various other assistance have been channeled since the first phase of MCO came into force.

“The distribution was conducted via 108 Welfare Department offices throughout the country,” she told the media after presenting aid to the occupants of Al-Fattah Old Folks Home in Semenyih near here yesterday.

Rina was commenting on a statement by Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh who claimed that at least 54 opposition Parliamentary constituencies have yet to receive aid from the Welfare Department.

“I have seen the MP’s statement which showed zero aid in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan when I have personally handed over the distribution in Seremban,” said Rina.

While twelve inmates of Al-Fattah Old Folks Home were given contributions in kind, the home also received RM8,200 assistance from the Stimulus Grant to provide food for its occupants during MCO.

Among the contributions were face masks, personal items, two wheelchairs and high blood pressure monitors. ― Bernama