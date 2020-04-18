Police looking for Filipino man who defied quarantine order in Lahad Datu

Lahad Datu police chief ACP Nasri Mansor said the 30-year-old man, known as Jul, fled after undergoing a Covid-19 screening test at the Felda Sahabat Health Clinic at 9am. — Picture by Hari Anggara

LAHAD DATU, April 18 — Police are looking for a Filipino man who fled after being told to undergo quarantine at theCovid-19 quarantine centre at Felda Residence Sahabat 16 here yesterday.

Lahad Datu police chief ACP Nasri Mansor said the 30-year-old man, known as Jul, fled after undergoing a Covid-19 screening test at the Felda Sahabat Health Clinic at 9am.

“A report on the incident was lodged by a staff at the clinic at 9.25pm yesterday last night.

“It was learned that the man went to the clinic with his wife and after the screening, he was ordered by the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CCRC) to be admitted to the quarantine centre, during the process of his admission to the quarantine centre, he fled,” said Nasri in a statement here today.

Following which, he said the police tracked him down to his house, but found that the man and his wife had fled.

He urged those with information on the man’s whereabouts to contact Inspector Sharifah Nurlin Atiqah Wan Idrus at 014-5907309. — Bernama