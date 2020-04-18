Perak police to question deputy minister over alleged MCO breach

Perak police will summon a deputy minister and a state exco over allegations of violating the movement control order (MCO). — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, April 18 — Perak police will summon a deputy minister and a state exco over allegations of violating the movement control order (MCO).

Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain told Malay daily Berita Harian that based on initial investigations the deputy minister’s visit to the tahfiz school was not planned.

“Although photographs of the event showed that those present, including the deputy minister and the state exco were seated at a distance from one another, investigations will still be done.

“We will call everyone involved to have their statements recorded,” he told Berita Harian.

Razarudin said before the deputy minister went to the tahfiz school he was in Lenggong, Hulu Perak to visit a group of Health Ministry staff.

He said the deputy minister was then asked to visit a tahfiz school nearby.

Razarudin added that perhaps seeing that the tahfiz school had prepared food for the group, the deputy minister decided not to refuse the invitation.

Earlier today Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the police will take action against anyone who flouts the MCO including VIPs.

He was commenting on news that several VIPs including a deputy minister and senior politicians had shared a meal together during an event.

Ismail Sabri said that the police will act on the reports that have been lodged.

“The (MCO) law is for everyone. As I said, no one is above the law. I understand that police reports have been lodged and I leave it to the police to take further action,” he told a press conference in Putrajaya today.

Yesterday, photographs of the deputy minister failing to observe the MCO’s standard operating procedures went viral on social media during a working visit when many were seen gathering and eating together without observing social distancing.